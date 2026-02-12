Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Goes off for 44 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Nix amassed 44 points (16-30 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-9 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 45 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Nix fell a lone point shy of his season-high scoring output, leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to victory. The 23-year-old is getting on quite a roll, having come away with at least 23 points, eight boards, seven dimes, one swat and multiple three-pointers in each of his last three games.

Daishen Nix
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daishen Nix See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daishen Nix See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 26, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
February 1, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 8
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 8, 2022
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
October 21, 2022
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 19
Author Image
Dan Bruno
October 19, 2022