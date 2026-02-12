Daishen Nix News: Goes off for 44 points

Nix amassed 44 points (16-30 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-9 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 45 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Nix fell a lone point shy of his season-high scoring output, leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to victory. The 23-year-old is getting on quite a roll, having come away with at least 23 points, eight boards, seven dimes, one swat and multiple three-pointers in each of his last three games.