Daishen Nix News: Productive on both ends Saturday

Nix finished with 31 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block in Saturday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Nix led the game in scoring while also getting after it on the defensive end. While the 24-year-old has made only five of his 24 attempts from deep in his last three contests, he remains one of the team's top performers on both ends of the floor.