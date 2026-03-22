Daishen Nix News: Productive on both ends Saturday
Nix finished with 31 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block in Saturday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Nix led the game in scoring while also getting after it on the defensive end. While the 24-year-old has made only five of his 24 attempts from deep in his last three contests, he remains one of the team's top performers on both ends of the floor.
Daishen Nix
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