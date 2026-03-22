Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Productive on both ends Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Nix finished with 31 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block in Saturday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Nix led the game in scoring while also getting after it on the defensive end. While the 24-year-old has made only five of his 24 attempts from deep in his last three contests, he remains one of the team's top performers on both ends of the floor.

Daishen Nix
 Free Agent
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