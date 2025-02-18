Fantasy Basketball
Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Reaches free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Nix became a free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Kings expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Nix didn't make any appearances for Sacramento over the course of his 10-day deal. The Kings will have the option of re-signing Nix to a second 10-day contract, but with the team having recently brought Markelle Fultz aboard on a one-year deal, using the open roster spot on a wing, forward or center may be greater priority.

Daishen Nix
 Free Agent

