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Daishen Nix News: Records triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:54am

Nix notched 33 points (6-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 46 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Nix lacked three-point accuracy but was dominant in every other aspect of the game, posting an impressive stat line in Thursday's clash. The triple-double increased his 2025-26 total to three, tying for the second-most in the G League only behind Dillon Jones' four. Nix is now averaging 22.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Daishen Nix
 Free Agent
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