Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Scores 21 points against Skyforce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Nix notched 21 points (8-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Nix helped his team to a third consecutive win with solid all-around stats, although the 21 points were his fewest over those three games. While he contributes on both ends of the floor, his high shooting volume should allow him to maintain offensive momentum going forward.

Daishen Nix
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now