Daishen Nix News: Scores 21 points against Skyforce

Nix notched 21 points (8-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Nix helped his team to a third consecutive win with solid all-around stats, although the 21 points were his fewest over those three games. While he contributes on both ends of the floor, his high shooting volume should allow him to maintain offensive momentum going forward.