Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Scores 21 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 8:14am

Nix notched 21 points (8-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 106-97 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Nix helped lead Iowa to a third consecutive win with solid all-around stats, though his 21 points were his fewest over those three games. One of the Timberwolves' three two-way players, Nix is expected to spend most of the campaign in the G League with Iowa.

