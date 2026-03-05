Daishen Nix News: Scores 27 despite woes from deep
Nix recorded 27 points (10-24 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in 41 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 123-121 win over Raptors 905.
Nix struggled mightily from beyond the arc, as he was unable to find the bottom of the net despite heaving up plenty of attempts. He still managed to lead the Vipers with 27 points and turned in a strong night on the glass. Nix has now reached the 20-point threshold in three straight games.
Daishen Nix
Free Agent
