Daishen Nix News: Secures double-double against Stars
Nix registered 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's 116-105 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
Nix showed significant improvement over his last few outings in terms of scoring and playmaking impact, and he posted multiple steals and blocks for the seventh time this season. Additionally, the double-double raised his total to 17, which represents the highest count on the team.
Daishen Nix
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