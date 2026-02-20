Daishen Nix headshot

Daishen Nix News: Strong effort against Skyforce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Nix generated 32 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Thursday's 123-106 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Nix operated as his team's main offensive threat and was held two rebounds shy of a double-double Thursday. Nix is in excellent form of late, registering more than 25 points and at least eight rebounds in each of his last four starts.

