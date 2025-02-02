Daishen Nix News: Struggles with shot in G League
Nix recorded 14 points (4-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.
Over his last four games, Nix has gone 13-for-44 from the field and 6-for-26 from deep. On the season, he's averaging 18.9 points while shooting only 36.3 percent overall and 28.6 percent from distance.
Daishen Nix
Free Agent
