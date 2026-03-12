Daishen Nix News: Struggles with shot in loss

Nix notched 15 points (3-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Nix struggled with efficiency across the board and failed to score at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 24. However, he tied his season high with five swipes and is now averaging 2.2 steals per game.