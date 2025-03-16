Daishen Nix News: Ties season high with five steals

Nix delivered 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and five steals in 37 minutes during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 109-108 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

Nix matched a season-high figure with five steals Saturday, also putting up an efficient 18 points. The 23-year-old has now made 14 appearances as a starter during the G League regular season, averaging 15.4 points, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 34.1 minutes.