DaJuan Gordon headshot

DaJuan Gordon News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 4:14pm

Gordon posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Gordon led South Bay in points and rebounds during Tuesday's loss. Gordon is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.3 minutes across his 16 appearances this season.

DaJuan Gordon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
