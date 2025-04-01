DaJuan Gordon News: Ends season on high note

Gordon contributed 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes of Saturday's 139-128 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Gordon's production has been hit or miss this regular season, but he went out with a bang. He ended up making 34 appearances, including 13 starts, posting averages of 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes.