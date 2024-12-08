DaJuan Gordon News: Logs double-digit assists

Gordon played 38 minutes Saturday during South Bay's 119-111 G League win versus San Diego and compiled 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.

Gordon finished second on the team in points scored while shooting an effective 57.1 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-5 Guard also racked up a season-high 10 assists en route to recording his second double-double of the year and was just one rebound away from logging a triple-double.