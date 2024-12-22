DaJuan Gordon News: Logs double-double

Gordon totaled 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes Saturday during South Bay's 120-104 G League win over Osceola.

Gordon led South Bay in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling his third double-double of the campaign. Across G League 16 appearances so far this season, the 6-foot-6 guard is currently averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.