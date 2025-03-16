DaJuan Gordon News: Makes impact on both ends off bench
Gordon racked up 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during the G League South Bay Lakers' 109-108 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday.
The undrafted rookie has now submitted double-digit points in four of his past five outings off the bench. Gordon has split his 28 games as a reserve and starter in the G League regular season, and he's averaging 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.2 minutes over 15 contests with the second unit.
DaJuan Gordon
Free Agent
