DaJuan Gordon News: Makes impact on both ends off bench

Gordon racked up 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during the G League South Bay Lakers' 109-108 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday.

The undrafted rookie has now submitted double-digit points in four of his past five outings off the bench. Gordon has split his 28 games as a reserve and starter in the G League regular season, and he's averaging 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.2 minutes over 15 contests with the second unit.