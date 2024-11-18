DaJuan Gordon News: Near double-double

Gordon recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Gordon has totaled 40 points (17-28 FG) over his last two appearances after going scoreless during the G League season opener. He's also fallen one rebound short of a double-double in back-to-back games.