DaJuan Gordon News: Productive outing in loss

Gordon compiled 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 132-119 loss versus Rip City.

Gordon' 24 points tied Solomon Young for the most scored on the team but struggled shooting from beyond the arc as he converted on just 27.3 percent of his three-point attempts.. He has now scored at least 20 points in three of his past four outings and four times total this season.