DaJuan Gordon News: Scores 30 points in loss

Gordon logged 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 44 minutes Monday during South Bay's 125-113 loss versus Rip City.

Gordon led South Bay in points scored while shooting a solid 45.5 percent from the field, while also finishing second on the team in both rebounds and assists. The 24-year-old has now scored 30 or more points in two of his last three games played.