DaJuan Gordon News: Scores 34 points Wednesday

Gordon played 31 minutes Wednesday during South Bay's 123-102 win over Rip City and tallied 34 points (13-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Gordon's 34 points not only led the team Wednesday but also served as a new season high for the 23-year-old. He also finished the game with an efficient shooting percentage, converting on 68.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 66.7 percent of his three-point tries.