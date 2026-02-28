DaJuan Gordon headshot

DaJuan Gordon News: Serving suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:15am

Gordon missed Friday's 135-133 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to a league suspension.

Gordon could remain unavailable if he faces an extended ban, leaving the Boom without their favored shooting guard. Gordon had produced 15 or more points in four consecutive games before the disciplinary issue. RJ Felton was selected to fill in during the last clash against the Vipers.

DaJuan Gordon
 Free Agent
