DaJuan Gordon News: Strong effort in loss

Gordon produced 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three turnovers across 32 minutes of Sunday's 117-97 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Gordon was the only player to eclipse 20 points for the Boom as the club dropped to 15-20 on the season. Across 22 appearances this season, Gordon holds averages of 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.