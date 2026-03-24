DaJuan Gordon News: Strong effort in loss
Gordon produced 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three turnovers across 32 minutes of Sunday's 117-97 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Gordon was the only player to eclipse 20 points for the Boom as the club dropped to 15-20 on the season. Across 22 appearances this season, Gordon holds averages of 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
DaJuan Gordon
Free Agent
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