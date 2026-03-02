DaJuan Gordon News: Strong showing in return

Gordon (suspension) had 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes Sunday during the G League Noblesville Boom's 115-114 loss to the Capitanes.

Gordon returned to the hardwood after serving a suspension, and he didn't skip a beat. He was one of four starters to score in double figures and looked sharp on the offensive end. Gordon is averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 14 regular-season appearances.