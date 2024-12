Mathias didn't play in Tuesday's 108-93 win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to a thigh injury.

Mathias is averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 40.9 minutes across his 10 appearances for the Mad Ants this season. However, it's unclear how much time he will miss due to his thigh injury.