Dakota Mathias Injury: Doesn't play Monday

Mathias didn't play in Monday's 115-108 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd due to a thigh injury.

The severity of Mathias' injury is unknown, though he hasn't suited up since the club's win over the Windy City Bulls on Dec. 2. In 10 G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 40.9 minutes per contest.