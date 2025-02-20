Dakota Mathias News: Cleared for return

Mathias (illness) tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 20 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 104-97 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Mathias returned to action Thursday following a brief absence due to illness. He didn't have a huge day but was efficient with his opportunities, responding nicely after being held scoreless over 37 minutes in his last appearance Feb. 10 against College Park.