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Dakota Mathias News: Cruises to 28-point night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Mathias logged 28 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 43 minutes Sunday during the G League Noblesville Boom's 120-110 loss to Westchester.

Mathias did enough individually to keep his team in contention for a victory, but he was one of only two starters to score in double figures. He's been an obvious bright spot through five regular-season appearances for Noblesville, as he's averaging 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 40.5 minutes per game.

Dakota Mathias
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