Dakota Mathias News: Double-doubles in victory

Mathias posted 26 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Raptors 905.

Mathias recorded a team-high 26 points and 12 rebounds during Tuesday's win. Mathias is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.9 minutes across his 16 appearances this season.