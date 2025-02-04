Dakota Mathias News: Double-doubles in victory
Mathias posted 26 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Raptors 905.
Mathias recorded a team-high 26 points and 12 rebounds during Tuesday's win. Mathias is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.9 minutes across his 16 appearances this season.
Dakota Mathias
Free Agent
