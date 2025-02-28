Dakota Mathias News: Erupts for 32 points in loss

Mathias compiled 32 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 46 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Mathias recorded a game-high mark in points, tying his season high in made three-pointers as well. The 29-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 37.4 minutes per game over 35 G League outings.