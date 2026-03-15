Dakota Mathias News: Excels with G League triple-double

Mathias recorded 31 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 141-115 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Mathias has been solid in terms of shooting numbers over four contests since joining the Boom in March, and he now added all-around production for his first double-double and triple-double of the season. He's likely to stay in the starting lineup for the final stretch of the season, looking to keep improving on his averages of 26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.