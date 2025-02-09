Dakota Mathias News: Game-high 28 points in G League

Mathias produced 28 points (10-24 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Over his last two games, Mathias has totaled 54 points (18-39 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 7-8 FT). Across 31 G League appearances, Mathias has averaged 18.3 points while shooting 43.9 percent from the field.