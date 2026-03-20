Dakota Mathias News: Logs 26 points in loss
Mathias logged 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-0 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes Wednesday during the G League Noblesville Boom's 111-107 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Mathias continued his high-volume scoring tear, leading the Boom in points while providing solid all-around production with seven boards and six dimes. The 30-year-old sharpshooter has been an offensive engine since joining Noblesville in March, logging over 40 minutes in four of his six appearances. Through six regular-season games, Mathias is averaging 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
Dakota Mathias
Free Agent
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