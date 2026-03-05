Dakota Mathias News: Makes splash in season debut
Mathias tallied 27 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 140-121 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
After beginning the year overseas and most recently representing the United States in a pair of FIBA World Cup qualifiers, the 30-year-old made a splash in his G League season debut with 27 points off the bench. Through 31 G League regular-season contests with the Noblesville Boom a year ago, Mathias averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes per game.
