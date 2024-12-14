Fantasy Basketball
Dakota Mathias headshot

Dakota Mathias News: Mixed results in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Mathias (thigh) tallied 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 105-102 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Mathias returned to action for the first time since Dec. 2. Despite some shooting struggles, he has scored in double figures in 10 straight games. Overall, Mathias has averaged 17.5 points while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.

Dakota Mathias
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
