Dakota Mathias News: Packs stat sheet in G League

Mathias recorded 22 points (5-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Mathias had his shot working from deep, which has been a theme in the early stages of the 2024-25 season. He also had his best night of the year distributing the basketball, beating his previous best of two assists. Expect Mathias to continue to play a big role in this offense as the campaign rolls on.