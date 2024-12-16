Dakota Mathias News: Posts monster game vs. Windy City

Mathias recorded 33 points (11-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 119-107 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Mathias poured in a season-high 33 points and did so in an efficient manner. The 29-year-old has been one of the Mad Ants' top contributors on offense this year, averaging 18.8 points to go with 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 39.7 minutes (12 appearances).