Dakota Mathias News: Puts up 20 in G League loss

Mathias finished with 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 45 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Valley Suns.

Mathias was one of three Indiana players who reached the 20-point plateau in this game, but his solid all-around display wasn't enough to secure the win. The former Purdue standout has scored in double digits in all but three of his regular-season appearances this season, and he's cleared the 15-point plateau four times across his last six outings.