Dakota Mathias News: Season-high 25 points

Mathias produced 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 108-102 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Mathias exploded for a season-high 25 points, marking his second 20-plus-point outing. Since going 1-for-8 from deep in the G League season opener, Mathias has gone 20-for-44 from deep.