Dakota Mathias News: Strong off bench in return
Mathias recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists, two steals and one rebound over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 120-110 win over Greensboro in the G League quarterfinals.
Mathias returned for Tuesday's G League playoff contest after missing the previous game with a leg injury, coming off the bench and finishing second among Mad Ants players in threes and steals in a near double-digit scoring performance. Mathias has appeared in 46 G League contests this season, averaging 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Dakota Mathias
Free Agent
