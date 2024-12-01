Dakota Mathias News: Struggles with shot in G League

Mathias registered 23 points (6-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Saturday's 102-96 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Despite a woeful shooting night, Mathias scored a team-high 23 points. It was his third outing with at least 20 points this season, and he's averaging 17.3 points while shooting better from deep (37.8 percent) than from the field overall (37.7).