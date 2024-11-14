Dakota Mathias News: Two-way effort in G League

Mathias generated 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 44 minutes of Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Motor City.

The Mad Ants utilized an eight-man rotation Wednesday, resulting heavy minutes for Mathias. He was effective with those minutes, finishing with the second most points on the team while tallying four steals. the 29-year-old should continue to play a significant role for Indiana.