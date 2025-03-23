Dakota Rivers News: Double-doubles in loss

Rivers posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-79 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Rivers posted a season-high mark in rebounds en route to his first double-double. The 23-year-old also played a season-high 29 minutes while logging double-digit points for just the second time over 18 G League appearances, with both of those games occurring in the club's last two outings.