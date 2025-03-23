Dakota Rivers News: Double-doubles in loss
Rivers posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-79 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Rivers posted a season-high mark in rebounds en route to his first double-double. The 23-year-old also played a season-high 29 minutes while logging double-digit points for just the second time over 18 G League appearances, with both of those games occurring in the club's last two outings.
Dakota Rivers
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now