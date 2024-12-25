Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Banton is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz with a left hip contusion.

Banton is back on the Trail Blazers' injury report with a left contusion, which had already kept him out for two games. It is worth noting that same hip contusion did not stop him from playing the Blazers' previous game at Dallas, where he logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound on Monday.

Dalano Banton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now