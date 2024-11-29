Dalano Banton Injury: Downgraded to questionable Friday

Banton is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness.

Banton was a late addition to the injury report and will likely remain a game-time decision Saturday. The 25-year-old guard and Scoot Henderson (quad) were both late additions, and if either are unable to play, Rayan Rupert and Kris Murray (chest) could see an uptick in playing time off the bench.