Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton Injury: Downgraded to questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 1:28pm

Banton is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness.

Banton was a late addition to the injury report and will likely remain a game-time decision Saturday. The 25-year-old guard and Scoot Henderson (quad) were both late additions, and if either are unable to play, Rayan Rupert and Kris Murray (chest) could see an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Dalano Banton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now