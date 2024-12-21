Dalano Banton Injury: Not playing vs. San Antonio
Banton (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Banton will miss a second straight game due to a left hip contusion. Even though he's not a regular starter, the Blazers will miss Banton's scoring contributions off the bench. The four-year veteran is averaging 9.8 points despite playing just 16.7 minutes per game. His next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now