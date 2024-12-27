Dalano Banton Injury: Questionable to play Saturday
Banton (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Banton has been sidelined for three of the Blazers' last four games due to a left hip contusion, which could prevent him from playing in Saturday's contest. Banton is averaging 16.5 minutes per game off the bench this season, and his recent absence has resulted in increased playing time for fellow reserves Scoot Henderson and Kris Murray.
