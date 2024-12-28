Fantasy Basketball
Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 5:22pm

Banton (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Dallas, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Banton will be sidelined for the fourth time in the Blazers' last five games due to a left hip contusion, and his next chance to play will be Monday against Philadelphia. Scoot Henderson and Kris Murray will continue to see extended playing time off the bench due to Banton's absence.

Dalano Banton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
