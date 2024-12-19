Dalano Banton Injury: Won't play Thursday
Banton (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Banton provides a scoring punch off the bench, but this hip injury will prevent him from taking the floor in this one. The 25-year-old has been a key rotation piece for the Trail Blazers since the start of November, averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now