Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Banton (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Banton provides a scoring punch off the bench, but this hip injury will prevent him from taking the floor in this one. The 25-year-old has been a key rotation piece for the Trail Blazers since the start of November, averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game during that stretch.

Dalano Banton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
