Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: All-around outing in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 11:35am

Banton recorded 33 points (11-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, five blocks, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Banton kept up his prolific scoring while adding superb defensive production in Saturday's matchup. Despite his inefficiency from beyond the arc, he posted more than 20 points for the ninth straight game. Additionally, the five blocks set a new season-high mark for the veteran.

Dalano Banton
 Free Agent
